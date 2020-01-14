Jordan, Morocco Sign Agreement for Creation of Joint Business Council

An agreement for the creation of a Jordanian-Moroccan joint business council was signed, on Monday in Amman, by Moroccan employers' body (CGEM) and the Jordanian businessmen Association.



This agreement, concluded on the sidelines of the Jordanian-Moroccan investment forum, was signed by interim president of the CGEM Mohamed Bachiri and president of the Jordanian businessmen Association Hamdi at-tabaa, in the presence of Moroccan Ambassador in Amman Khalid Naciri.



This council aims to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation and to develop joint actions in order to broaden the prospects for bilateral economic relations.



It also aspires to serve as a platform for exchange between Jordanian and Moroccan businessmen, to provide all possible facilities and to encourage the sharing of expertise and information on available opportunities regarding trade and the implementation of productive investment projects and services to boost bilateral cooperation.



Under this agreement, the two parties will also work to encourage their respective members to launch joint projects, spread information about possible investment sectors, facilitate investment and participation in fairs organized in Morocco and Jordan and share information that would help strengthen bilateral trade.



The two parties also agree to cooperate in the organization of congresses, forums and other events in Morocco and Jordan, which will help promote bilateral economic relations.

MAP 13 January 2020