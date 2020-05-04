Justice Minister Calls for Postponement of Examination of Bill 22.20 on Social Media Use

Justice Minister Mohamed Ben Abdelkader said on Sunday that he requested the postponement of the examination of bill 22.20 on the use of social media until the end of the current period and the holding of consultations with the actors concerned.

"In view of the particular circumstances that our country is going through in the context of the state of health emergency, I have decided to ask the Head of Government and the members of the competent ministerial committee to postpone the examination of Bill 22.20 until at the end of the current period and the holding of the necessary consultations with all the actors concerned," said the Minister.

Such an approach stems from "our concern to ensure that the final version of the draft bill is in conformity with the relevant constitutional principles and that it can consolidate our country's human rights achievement".

MAP 03 mai 2020