Libya: International Coalition Requires Contribution of Actors as Morocco, Spanish FM

Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, the EU and Cooperation Arancha González Laya said, on Friday in Rabat, that the international coalition on the Libyan crisis requires the contribution of actors like the Kingdom of Morocco.



During a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, González Laya said that Spain is in favor of an enlarged coalition on Libya, stressing that the latter requires the contribution of actors, capable of providing solutions to end hostilities, like Morocco given its importance in the region.



González Laya said that Spain and Morocco can put their great experience in the fight against terrorism and illegal migration at the disposal of Libya.



The Spanish minister, who is on a working visit to Morocco, had talks in the morning with head of government Saad Dine El Otmani.

MAP 25 January 2020