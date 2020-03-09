Libyan Official : 'We Are Convinced that Morocco, Thanks to HM the king's Leadership, is Capable of Playing Leading Role in Resolving Libyan Crisis’

The emissary of the speaker of the Libyan parliament, Abdelhadi Lahouij, said, Friday in Rabat, that "we are convinced that Morocco, thanks to the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, is capable of playing a leading role in the resolution of the Libyan crisis".



Lahouij, who handed a message for HM the King from speaker of the Libyan parliament, Aquila Saleh, to Nasser Bourita, minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, said, at a joint press briefing with Bourita, that "we intend to persevere on the path of dialogue", and commended "the support, farsightedness and leadership of HM the King at the regional, African and international levels".



"Brotherly Morocco," he said, "is capable of playing a vanguard role in resolving the Libyan crisis," noting that his meeting with minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates is part of efforts to find a lasting solution, which is in itself a message to the international community that "we are advocates of peace and dialogue and we extend our hand to all like-minded people in order to put an end to chaos, within a framework of national harmony, backed by an equitable distribution of wealth".



Abdelhadi Lahouij recalled that Morocco "boasts a vast experience in the field of reconciliation through the Equity and Reconciliation Commission, which has made it possible to address the consequences of past human rights violations," an experience that his country wants to draw on, adding, in this context, that the meeting he had had with Nasser Bourita focused in particular on the creation of a Morocco-Libyan economic forum.



"Morocco, which also boasts an equally vast experience in crisis resolution, has no other interest than the security and stability of Libya," Abdelhadi Lahouij recalled, saying he deeply believes "in the pre-eminence of the Maghreb space for the resolution of the Libyan crisis.



"It is in this sense that I always talk about the Moroccan and African approach to the resolution of the Libyan crisis," Abdelhadi Lahouij concluded.



MAP 06 March 2020