Loudyi Receives Pakistani Chief of Army Staff

In execution of the High Royal Instructions, Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate for National Defense Administration, received on Thursday at the headquarters of this Administration in Rabat, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom with a large delegation.



During this meeting, which took place in the presence of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Rabat, the two sides highlighted the bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation, marked by confidence, mutual respect and the common will to consolidate these ties in the future, said a press release from the National Defense Administration.



The two officials reviewed, on this occasion, the state of bilateral cooperation in the field of "defense" and examined ways and means of boosting it, added the same source, noting that they agreed on the existence of areas of common interest which could open up prospects for cooperation in the context of sharing expertise between the respective armed forces.



Bilateral military cooperation between the two countries is marked by frequent exchanges of visits by senior officials, visits by graduates of training institutes and stopovers by Pakistani ships in Moroccan ports, the statement concluded.

MAP 20 February 2020