Market Supply Ensured in Sufficient Quantities for Coming Months: Minister

Minister of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, said Thursday that the supply of markets is "ensured in sufficient quantities for the coming months".



Speaking at a joint press conference with Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit, and Health Minister, Khalid Ait Taleb, Elalamy said that sale outlets and supermarkets will remain open.



"Freight trucks are also available", he pointed out, adding that there will be no problem in this regard in the weeks and months to come.



For his part, Ait Taleb said Morocco "has taken important measures which are not easy" after the confirmation of local coronavirus cases, noting that these precautionary measures made it possible to maintain the epidemic under control.



The health minister, who urged citizens to comply with the measures taken by the authorities, stressed that health professionals, in the public and private sectors, are mobilized to stop the spread of coronavirus.



In order to preserve the health and safety of the Moroccan society and in a spirit of responsibility and national solidarity, and after noticing the contamination of citizens residing in Morocco by the new coronavirus, it has been decided to declare a "state of health emergency" and to restrict movement as of Friday at 6:00 p.m. until further notice, as the only inevitable means to keep the coronavirus under control, a press release from the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.



The ministry explained that the state of health emergency does not mean stopping the economic activity, but rather taking exceptional measures imposing the limitation of the movement of citizens.

MAP 20 March 2020