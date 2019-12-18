MCA-Morocco Strategic Orientation Council Holds 7th Session in Rabat

The Strategic Orientation Council of the Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco (MCA-Morocco) held, on Tuesday in Rabat, its 7th session under the chairmanship of head of government Saad Dine El Otmani.



This meeting was an opportunity to review the results of the implementation of the cooperation program, under the compact II signed between the governments of Morocco and the United States of America, represented by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), as well as an occasion to survey means to speed up the implementation of the said program, said a press release from the department of the head of government.



The meeting touched also on a proposal of measures to address obstacles facing the implementation of certain projects, in addition to aspects requiring particular monitoring, said the same source.



El Otmani said that the "Education and training for employability" project was marked at the “Secondary Education” level by the completion of the development of the integrated model for the improvement of secondary education establishments for the benefit of 90 establishments in three regions (Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceïma, Fez-Meknes and Marrakesh-Safi), adding that the upgrading of the infrastructure of these establishments was launched, in addition to the purchase of equipment necessary to improve the quality of education.



With regard to the "Vocational Training" activity, El Otmani said that architectural and technical studies are under way for the creation, extension or conversion of the vocational training centers benefiting from the project.



As for the "Employment" activity, El Otmani noted that nine mediation projects in the labor market have been selected for the promotion of inclusive employment for young people and women, through funding based on the results of services and support programs for their integration, explaining that this project will enable to hire 3,500 beneficiaries in the private sector.



The head of government also discussed the "land productivity" program and mainly the "Rural Real Estate" activity, adding that technical and field studies are being conducted as part of the operation of Melkisation of collective lands located in the Gharb and Haouz irrigation perimeter for the benefit of rightful owners over a total surface area of ​​66,000 hectares.



Regarding the "Industrial Real Estate" activity, he announced the completion of technical studies relating to the three pilot industrial zones located in the Casablanca-Settat region and the launch, late December, of activities relating to external infrastructure.

MAP 17 December 2019