Minister of Equipment on a Visit to Hungary to Develop Bilateral Cooperation in Water and Road Infrastructure

Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara, started on Monday a working visit to Hungary with the aim of strengthening technical cooperation between the two countries in the areas of water management and road infrastructure.



The visit is part of the strengthening of sectoral cooperation between Morocco and Hungary through regular bilateral exchanges in the areas of water management, protection against floods and drought, road safety, innovation and technological research in the field of transport within the framework of the implementation of the agreement signed on October 5, 1990.



Amara is accompanied during the visit by a delegation of experts, officials and representatives of water basin agencies during the visit, which will run through Wednesday.



The Moroccan minister will hold talks, on this occasion, with Hungarian officials in charge of the sectors of water and road infrastructure to discuss the means to reinforce technical cooperation, which is governed by the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in Budapest in 2016.



This visit will be marked by the convening of the 2nd meeting of the joint Moroccan-Hungarian cooperation commission in the field of integrated water resources management.

MAP 09 March 2020