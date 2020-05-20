Minister of Finance Urges Economic Stakeholders to Resume Activities Directly after Al Eid Days

Minister of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, on Tuesday called on all economic stakeholders to resume their activities directly after the days of Al Eid, except for companies that were suspended by administrative decisions issued by the competent authorities.

During the oral questions session at the House of Advisors, Benchaaboun also urged them to be more mobilized and committed in order to ensure the appropriate conditions for the development of a plan to relaunch the national economy, on which the government is working to outline the main aspects of an amending finance bill.

He also seized this opportunity to ask managers of companies to observe the rigorous implementation of precautionary measures to safeguard the safety of employees and customers.

The ministry is working to turn the economic recovery plan into a charter to boost economy and employment, on the basis of the common ambition shared by all stakeholders (State, businesses, banking sector and social partners), and in accordance with clearly defined commitments and based on efficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, he pointed out.

This plan will undoubtedly be an important lever which will make it possible to support the gradual recovery of the various sectors of the national economy, while meeting the appropriate conditions to ensure economic recovery for the post-crisis period, he added.

MAP 20 mai 2020