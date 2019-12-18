Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad : Arab-Chinese Partnership, a Successful Cooperation Model

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, said Tuesday in Rabat that the Arab-Chinese partnership is a successful cooperation model.



Speaking at the opening of the 8th Conference on Arab-Chinese Relations and Dialogue between Arab and Chinese Civilizations for the year 2019, Bourita stressed that this meeting is aimed at launching new initiatives with a view to developing cooperation and partnership between the two parties, consolidating achievements and promoting cultural and civilizational pluralism.



The accession of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Chinese initiative "Belt and Road" is an opportunity to broaden horizons and multiply the opportunities for cooperation and investment between the two countries in several areas, the minister noted in a speech read on his behalf by Director for Asian Affairs and Oceania, Ambassador Abdelkader El Ansari.



Diplomatic relations with China continue to grow and consolidate, with the aim of developing, in the long term, a global strategic partnership, particularly after the visit paid by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in May 2016, to the Republic of China, which gave a strong impetus to the development of economic and commercial relations between the two countries, the minister noted.



For his part, China's Special Envoy for Middle East affairs, Zhai Jun, said that the ties between China and Arab countries are a model to follow in strengthening cultural dialogue, which draws its strength from the deep history of bilateral relations.



In this regard, Jun underlined the need to support dialogue between the Arab World and China and to join efforts in several areas, including the fight against terrorism and the strengthening of transfers of expertise in governance and administrative management.



The Chinese official assured that the "Belt and Road" initiative will consolidate and develop bilateral relations.



Participants in the two-day conference will tackle several issues, including tangible and intangible assets in the Arab-Chinese space, multiculturalism in the management of the reality of cultural diversity and the role of traditional means of communication and the modern information revolution in the dissemination of religious knowledge and in the fight against extremism and hatred.

MAP 17 December 2019