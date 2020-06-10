Minister of Foreign Affairs: Beginning of Repatriation of Moroccans Stranded in Spain in 48 Hours

Morocco will begin the repatriation of Moroccans stranded in Spain in 48 hours, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita announced on Tuesday in Rabat.

The minister, who was answering a central question at the House of Advisors, clarified that priority will be given to Moroccan nationals living in the south of Spain, particularly Algeciras, before including Catalonia, the Basque Country and the capital Madrid.

The repatriation operation, which will benefit people with short-term visas, will subsequently be extended to Turkey, France, the Gulf countries and African countries in strict compliance with health measures, he added.

Bourita said preparations are under way for the return of Moroccans stranded in these countries because of the measures adopted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a well-defined schedule.

The Moroccan authorities are committed to carrying out the repatriation of these citizens according to a global and responsible approach reconciling their guaranteed right to return, the requirements of the epidemiological situation and the pressing need to provide care for the repatriated nationals and support them in the best conditions.

MAP 09 June 2020