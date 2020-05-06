Ministry of Education Categorically Denies Rumors of 'Blank Year'

The ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research categorically denied, on Tuesday, having announced "a blank year" for all school levels except some of them.

In a clarification, the ministry referred to the information contained in a statement circulating on social networks as "Fake News".

All news concerning the exams or the various operations related to the closing of the current school year will be announced in a timely manner on the official channels of communication of the ministry, explained the same source.

"The ministry reserves the right to take legal action against the person(s) conveying this false information," the statement noted.

MAP 05 mai 2020