Eleven new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Morocco bringing to 28 the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom, the ministry of health announced on Sunday.



The new cases are from Spain (6), France (2), Italy (2) and Austria (1), the ministry pointed out in a release.



The condition of all the eleven new cases is stable and not worrying, the ministry added.

MAP 15 March 2020