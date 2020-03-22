Ministry of Health: Covid-19.. Eight New Confirmed Cases in Morocco, 109 in Total

Four new confirmed cases of contamination with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Morocco until Sunday at 12.30 p.m., bringing the total number to 108 confirmed cases in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said on its website "www.covidmaroc.ma".

The four new cases have been confirmed at the Pasteur-Maroc Institute's laboratory and the National Center for Influenza and Respiratory Viruses under the Rabat Hygiene Institute, the ministry said, adding that the cases excluded following a negative laboratory test are 498.

In addition, the ministry announced the recovery of three cases, while three deaths were reported.

The ministry invites citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

MAP 22/03/2020