Ministry of Health: Three New Confirmed Cases of covid-19 in Morocco, 66 in Total

Three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Morocco, bringing to 66 the total of cases in the kingdom, announced on Friday the ministry of health on its website "www.covidmaroc.ma".



These patients are under medical at the hospital where they are treated in accordance with the sanitary measures in force, noted the ministry, adding that the cases excluded following negative tests are 321.



The ministry also reported a third death from covid-19, bringing the total of fatalities associated with the virus to 3, adding that two people have recovered.



The ministry of health urges citizens to implement the precautionary measures issued by Moroccan authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.

MAP 20 March 2020