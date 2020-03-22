Ministry of Interior: "State of Health Emergency": Prohibition of Private and Public Means of Transport Between Cities, As of Saturday at Midnight

As part of the declared "state of health ", it was decided to ban private and public means of transport between cities, starting on Saturday, March 21 at midnight, said a statement from the Interior Ministry.

This prohibition does not concern the transportation of goods and basic products which is carried out under normal and fluid conditions so as to meet the daily needs of citizens. It also does not concern travel for health and professional reasons proven by documents issued by administrations and establishments, added the ministry.

MAP 21/03/2020