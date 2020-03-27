Friday 27 March 2020
Ministry of National Education Denies Allegations on a 'Blank Year'
The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training and Scientific Research has categorically denied on Thursday rumors on the release of a statement on a blank year.
The ministry urges people not to believe these fake news and to verify any information relating to the education, training and scientific research sector with the competent services.
The department said it will take legal action against the authors of the bogus statement.