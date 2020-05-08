Ministry of National Education Denies Having Announced Success of All Students

The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research categorically denied, on Thursday, the information posted on social media announcing "the success of all students."

"All decisions relating to the management of exams or the closure of the current school year will be announced at the appropriate time through the official channels of the ministry," said the department in a clarification.

According to the same source, the ministry reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against those who spread this fake information and the forged images.

MAP 07 mai 2020