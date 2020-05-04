Ministry of National Education Denies Publication of New Press Release on Postponement of Exams for Preparatory Classes

The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research denied on Saturday the publication of a new press release relating to the postponement of exams reserved for students of preparatory classes for grandes écoles (elite schools.

In a clarification, the ministry pointed out that the press release concerning this matter is fake, assuring that it did not issue any new press release concerning the exams reserved for students of the preparatory classes for the grandes écoles.

The ministry recalled that all of its press releases are posted on its website and official pages in social networks and that any document that does not meet these criteria is fake news.

MAP 02 mai 2020