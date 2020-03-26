Mobilization of Penal Institutions to Protect Inmates and Prison Space

The general Delegation for penitentiary administration and reinsertion (DGAPR) announced Wednesday the mobilization of its staff working in penal institutions, with a view to protecting inmates, prison space, staff and members of their families against contamination by the new coronavirus, through placing them in quarantine.

"This decision is part of the preventive measures against the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) taken by Morocco. It takes place in accordance with the legal provisions relating to quarantine," said the DGAPR in a statement, stressing that it is "aware of the need for the correct and effective application of these provisions".

To this end, the staff were divided into two groups, each working for two full weeks, the statement said, noting that spaces in their workplaces, equipped with all the necessary means, were made available for them for staying in order to carry out their duties properly.