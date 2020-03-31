Moroccan Consulate in Milan: 'Urgent Measures' Have Been Taken in Favor of Expatriates Since Health Quarantine Started

The Consulate general of Morocco in Milan said that since the beginning of the state of health emergency in the region of Lombardy, as part of the current crisis and the exceptional circumstances related to the coronavirus epidemic, "urgent measures" have been taken for the benefit of members of the Moroccan community residing in this region.

The Consulate said in a statement that these measures concern, in particular, the establishment of a crisis unit which has made available a special telephone number (0039320944511) to respond to questions and requests from members of the Moroccan community and another phone number (00393801993477) to report deaths in the region and take the necessary measures to that end.

It also indicated that it has put its consular team on alert by dividing it into brigades that work alternately on a daily basis.

In this context, and to reassure the members of the Moroccan community, as well as their families in Morocco, the Consulate affirmed that, regarding most of the deaths that have occurred, contacts have been established between the Moroccan ambassador in Italy and their respective families to express condolences and compassion on behalf of the Moroccan community residing in Italy.

Concerning requests for payment of burial expenses for the benefit of destitute families, the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates has reacted favorably to all such requests, the same source added.

The Consulate also emphasized that "all the deceased were buried in Islamic cemeteries in accordance with the rituals and measures as recognized by Muslims and within the limits of what is legally permitted in this exceptional circumstance", stating that "burials in Islamic cemeteries were made possible and unimpeded after approval by the Mayor of Milan who authorized the burial of the bodies of deceased persons of the Muslim faith in the Islamic cemetery of Milan, including residents of other municipalities".

The Consulate general of the Kingdom of Morocco calls "in these difficult circumstances, of the members of the Moroccan community to respect the measures of the state of emergency imposed to ensure their safety and to ensure that they obtain information and directives relating thereto from the competent authorities or by contacting the numbers at their disposal in order to avoid false rumours and erroneous information".

It also praised the role played by associations and civil society actors in the region, as well as their contribution to raising awareness among members of the Moroccan community of the importance of respecting precautionary measures and their support for the families of the victims of this pandemic.