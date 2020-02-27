Moroccan-Dutch Talks in Rabat to Promote Bilateral Cooperation

Moroccan and Dutch parliamentary delegations recently held talks in Rabat on means to strengthen cooperation between the Netherlands and Morocco.



These discussions took place between vice-chairman of the foreign trade and development cooperation committee in the Dutch parliament, Hayke Veldman, and the 5th vice-president of the House of Advisors Abdelhamid Souiri, in the presence of the Dutch ambassador to Morocco, Désirée Bonis.



Quoted in a statement by the upper house, Souiri praised the solid relations between the two Kingdoms, based on mutual respect and cooperation, as well as the strong ties between the two royal families.



Souiri also highlighted the remarkable dynamics of Moroccan-Dutch relations in various fields, including security, calling for their further development.



In addition, he commended the position of the Netherlands supporting the UN's efforts to find a just and negotiated political settlement to the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.



Souiri insisted on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening relations between Morocco and the Netherlands in order to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and to consolidate the achievements made by Morocco in its development process.



He noted that the strategic position of the Kingdom of Morocco predisposes it to be a connecting bridge between North and South and a gateway to Africa, urging Dutch businessmen to intensify their investments in Morocco and exploit the opportunities offered by the Kingdom's momentum.



For his part, Veldman called for further promoting relations between the two Kingdoms, noting that the Dutch delegation's visit to Morocco is aimed at examining ways of boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.



He welcomed the "significant progress" made by Morocco in improving the business climate, stressing the importance of strengthening trust between countries.

MAP 26 February 2020