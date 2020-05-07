Moroccan Embassy Assists Moroccan Nationals Stranded in Mexico

The Embassy of the Kingdom in Mexico City is mobilized to provide assistance to Moroccan nationals stranded in Mexico, providing them with free services and psychological support, Moroccan ambassador to Mexico Abdelfattah Lebbar said on Wednesday.

As part of this mobilization, which is in line with the high solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI for the Moroccan community residing abroad, the monitoring cell set up by the embassy works to support Moroccan nationals stranded in Mexico due to the suspension of flights and to offer the necessary assistance to those in precarious situations.

The embassy has undertaken several actions aimed at ensuring optimal monitoring of the situation and providing all Moroccan nationals stranded in Mexico with the necessary assistance and heldp in such circumstances, said Lebbar in a statement.

This assistance concerns acommodation and catering for the benefit of citizens in financial difficulty, including a girl aged 15 who came to Mexico within the framework of a program of student exchange, and who was housed at the Embassy residence.

Among these exceptional measures, the Moroccan diplomat cited the establishment of a crisis and monitoring cell for the the daily monitoring of the situation of Moroccan citizens stranded in Mexico.

The permanent follow-up of the situation of these citizens is conducted through telephone calls and emails, it said.

MAP 07 mai 2020