Moroccan Expats Provided with list of Phone Numbers of Lawyers Who Will Respond, Voluntarily, to All Requests for Legal Assistance

The Ministry Delegate for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, in charge of Moroccans Abroad, announced, Sunday, that all Moroccan citizens residing abroad are provided with a list of telephone numbers of lawyers who will respond, on a voluntary basis, to all their requests for legal assistance.

This approach is meant "to support the initiative undertaken by the network of Moroccan lawyers of Moroccan origin practicing abroad aimed at assisting Moroccan expatriates and offering them free legal advice, especially during this period of spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the ministry said in a press release, announcing that this list is accessible on its portal: www.marocainsdumonde.gov.ma.

This commendable initiative, by the Association of the network of Moroccan lawyers of Moroccan origin practicing abroad, which is in harmony with the decisions taken by the authorities of the host countries, aims to protect the rights and interests Moroccans living abroad, and offer them, as part of solidarity, the requested legal information, according to the same source.

This initiative is part of the process led by the Ministry in charge of Moroccans Living Abroad "relating to the mobilization of Moroccan competences abroad and all of its partners in civil society for the benefit of our fellow citizens living abroad ", said the press release.

The ministry welcomed, in this regard, "the collective mobilization of all Moroccans living abroad and the solidarity they have shown towards their country, their Moroccan sisters and brothers and all citizens in general, through the many distinguished and honorable initiatives they have undertaken in their host countries."

MAP 04 mai 2020