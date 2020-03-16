Moroccan Government Members Test Negative for Coronavirus (Statement)

The members of the government have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the Department of the Head of Government announced Sunday in a statement.



Immediately after one of the government's members tested positive for Covid-19, all the members of the Moroccan government underwent tests that turned out to be negative for the novel coronavirus, the statement pointed out.



Cabinet members are in good health condition and perform their duties while complying with precautionary measures, the source said.



MAP 15 March 2020