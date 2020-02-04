Moroccan-Spanish Judicial Cooperation is Based on Promptness and Efficiency

Judicial cooperation between the Kingdoms of Morocco and Spain is based on promptness and efficiency thanks to the willingness of both countries, especially the judiciary, to treat with "seriousness the requests for cooperation," said, Monday in Marrakech, public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, president of the public prosecutor's office, Mohamed Abdennabaoui.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Morocco-Spain judicial meeting between the Moroccan Court of Cassation and the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) in Spain, Abdennabaoui stressed that the public prosecutor's office received 22 judicial warrants from Spain while the Moroccan judiciary issued 10 warrants to their Spanish counterparts.



In addition, the Moroccan public prosecutor's office received 04 arrest warrants from the Spanish authorities and issued 28 arrest warrants to them, he added, noting that the Moroccan judicial authorities received 07 official complaints from Spain and submitted two official complaints to this country in addition to several pleas of justice.



Abdennabaoui also noted that 05 cases relating to the handover of children and the exercise of rights of access and custody or child protection procedures between the two countries have been registered, in addition to two cases relating to alimony payment abroad.



He said that this 7th Moroccan-Spanish judicial meeting between the Moroccan Court of Cassation and the Supreme Court and the CGPJ in Spain represents a suitable opportunity for magistrates of both countries to further strengthen judicial relations, consolidate the foundations of judicial cooperation and share experiences and efficient expertise.

MAP 03 February 2020