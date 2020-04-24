Moroccans Stranded Abroad: Return is Indisputable Right But Must Take Place under Optimal Conditions

The return of Moroccans stranded abroad because of the health crisis must take place in optimal conditions, said Thursday Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, stressing that this return is an indisputable right.

"The right to return is a natural and indisputable right. What is obvious is not necessarily appropriate in this exceptional context," he told MAP after a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs and Moroccan Expatriates.

According to data by the ministry, more than 22,000 Moroccan nationals have contacted, up to date, the various diplomatic representations of the Kingdom.

Touching on the prerequisites for the repatriation of stranded Moroccans, Bourita noted that "the operation must be conducted in the best conditions without risk neither for the beneficiaries themselves, nor for their country".

Morocco is working to bring about as soon as possible the conditions for such a return so that the health system could receive them. The main thing is not the timing, but the impact of such an approach without overbidding and haste, said the minister.

The sense of responsibility requires having a global vision to better manage this issue progressively in its different phases, taking into account the various aspects, including logistics and health, noted Bourita.

The government official said that the department has planned the means to manage the coming period in the short term and increase the number of beneficiaries of this operation.

"We are implementing a global approach far from the categorical logic, with anticipation and prevention so as to avoid any setback in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus," he insisted.

On the ground, the ministry's services will continue helping Moroccans stranded abroad in the context of this unprecedented crisis.

Morocco had announced the closure of its air and sea borders on March 12 to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the world.

MAP 23 avril 2020