Morocco and Spain are Working to Make Their Relationship Model of Partnership Between Two Neighboring Countries, FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita said, on Friday in Rabat, that relations between Morocco and Spain are based on mutual trust and human ties, adding that the two countries are working to make these relations a model of partnership between the two neighboring countries.



Speaking at a joint press conference held after his talks with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, the EU and Cooperation Arancha González Laya, who is on her first visit to Morocco since her appointment as Spain's foreign minister, Bourita noted that Spain has been, since 2012, the top trading partner of Morocco, which is, for its part, Spain's second non-EU partner after the United States.



On this occasion, Bourita stressed the fluidity of cooperation between the security services of the two countries in the field of the fight against terrorism, transnational crime and illegal immigration, noting that this cooperation helped dismantle numerous terrorist and mafia networks, thwart several attempts of criminal acts and preserve the security of the two countries, as well as the security and stability of the region.



The minister noted that Morocco welcomes cooperation between the security services of the two countries, which are seriously and in a spirit of coordination and cooperation resolute in fighting terrorism, extremism, organized crime and human trafficking.



In addition, Bourita affirmed that the Kingdom attaches particular importance to cultural cooperation with Spain, recalling that Moroccans constitute the first foreign community in Spain, with nearly 30,000 Moroccan students pursuing their studies in this country.



Referring to the visit made last year to Morocco by the King of Spain HM Felipe VI, during which a strategic partnership agreement was signed and which constitutes a roadmap for the development of relations between the two countries in the future, the Minister recalled that this document provides for the establishment of a strategic partnership council and identifies actions to promote Spanish investment in Morocco and bilateral cooperation, in addition to measures for an exemplary cultural cooperation to improve the mutual perception of the two countries.



Bourita also lauded the role of Spain in strengthening relations between the European Union and Morocco, and defending the partnership between the two parties.



The Minister concluded by saying that relations between the two Kingdoms are "excellent, even unique, based on solid foundations, special ties, renewed confidence and continuous solidarity".

MAP 25 January 2020