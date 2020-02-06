Morocco, Chile Discuss Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Promoting Bilateral Relations

Chairman of the Morocco-Chile friendship group at the House of advisors Abdelhamid Fatihi and president of the bilateral parliamentary friendship group at the Chilean Chamber of Deputies Gonzalo Fuenzalida held talks, on Wednesday in Rabat, on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting the Moroccan-Chilean relations.



According to a statement by the House of Advisors, Fatihi highlighted the exceptional relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Chile, recalling in this context the historic visit of HM King Mohammed VI in 2004 to the Latin American country and the promising prospects it has opened in terms of broadening South-South cooperation in various fields.



Fatihi underlined that Morocco and Chile are linked by civilizational human and historical relations, emphasizing the leading role of cooperation between the two legislative institutions in favor of fostering bilateral partnership, as well as the importance of the friendship group for the development of common projects and the sharing of expertise and good practices.



He also welcomed Santiago's firm position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, as expressed by the Chilean Parliament in a resolution adopted in January 2018 in support of the Moroccan autonomy initiative for the southern provinces.



For his part, Fuenzalida lauded the solidity and the quality of relations between the two countries, stressing the importance and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the consolidation of bilateral relations to serve the common interests of Rabat and Santiago.



He also expressed satisfaction with his visit to Laayoune along with a delegation. He said that this trip and the talks he had with elected officials and local authorities helped him notice the climate of stability and development dynamic prevailing in the region.

MAP 05 February 2020