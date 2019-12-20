Morocco, El Salvador Open New Page in Relations Leading To Concrete Projects and Active Cooperation, FM

Morocco and El Salvador opened a new page in their bilateral relations which will lead to the opening of an embassy of this country in Rabat and the launch of concrete projects through an active cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, said, on Thursday in Rabat, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.



During a joint press conference with his Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom, Bourita recalled that El Salvador had announced its position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara during his visit last June to this country in accordance with the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, during which the Minister was received by the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, which laid the bases for a new era in bilateral relations.



Expressing the Kingdom's thanks and gratitude for the steadfast positions of El Salvador on Moroccan issues, in particular that of the Moroccan Sahara, the Minister underlined that the visit of the Salvadoran official is part of this new dynamic, noting that discussions between the two sides focused on the development of bilateral relations. The two parties agreed on a set of issues, notably the opening of the Salvadoran embassy in Rabat early next year, he said.



The two sides signed, on this occasion, a framework for technical and economic cooperation in a range of areas, mainly tourism, cooperation in the economic and agricultural fields and executives' training, and agreed to develop relations of political consultation on all Arab and African questions, in addition to regional and international issues.



Bourita announced that a technical mission from El Salvador will pay a visit to the Kingdom at the beginning of next year to examine the details of the projects that will be launched and prepare for the opening of the Embassy of El Salvador in Rabat.



The minister also expressed the Kingdom's esteem for all the reforms undertaken by the Salvadoran president to fight organized crime, corruption, illegal immigration and human trafficking, underlining Morocco's will to support these efforts.

MAP 19 December 2019