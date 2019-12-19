Morocco Elected President of Union of African Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions

President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) Ahmed Reda Chami was unanimously elected, on Wednesday in Rabat, as the new president of the Union of African Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions, during the Union's elective general assembly.



Speaking on this occasion, Chami welcomed the trust by the representatives of the Union members in the CESE, which will assume the presidency of the body for the 2019-2021 period.



"My first thought goes to my predecessor, President of the CES of Mali Boulkassoum Haidara, who had carried out his mandate with efficiency and insight over the past two years thanks to which the Union has succeeded in fostering its status among African international and regional institutions", said Chami.



In the road map of the Moroccan mandate, Chami emphasized priorities such as the strengthening of the institutional and organizational mechanisms of the Union and the promotion of a system of reference and objectives for a social charter.



MAP 18 December 2019