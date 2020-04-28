Morocco, EU Sign Grant Agreement of MAD 1.5 Bln to Support Education and Training

A European Union (EU) grant agreement of 1.5 billion dirhams was signed on Monday in support of Morocco's efforts in the management of the Covid-19 crisis, particularly in terms of access to distance education for school-age populations.

The agreement was signed by EU ambassador to Morocco, Claudia Wiedey, minister of Economy, Finance and Public Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaâboun, minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Said Amzazi, and director of the National Agency for the fight against Illiteracy, Mahmoud Abdessamih, according to a statement by the EU delegation to Morocco.

This new program has an innovative dimension, that of acting transversally to the education and training sectors, to put the learners, their personal projects, needs, and learning achievement back at the centre, said the statement.

"Education, skills development and individual fulfilment, which are at the heart of our action, are an integral part of the development of societies in the 21st century. At this particular time, when the whole world is affected by this pandemic, we must invest even more in skills and human development," said Wiedey.

"We need to accompany young people in particular, giving them the baggage they need to integrate socially, professionally and economically. Failure to do so would be a risk for the harmonious development of society today and tomorrow, and would lead us to have to assume a much higher cost in the future," she stressed.

The aim of this program is also to build a strong relationship between parents and the school. As schools cannot work alone, parents play a crucial role in strengthening the motivation of young people and ensuring their success in learning.

MAP 27 avril 2020