Morocco Expresses its Deep Astonishment at its Exclusion from Berlin Conference on Libya on 19 Jan.

The Kingdom of Morocco expressed, on Saturday, its deep astonishment at its exclusion from the Berlin conference on Libya, scheduled for January 19.



A statement by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates stresses that "the Kingdom of Morocco has always been at the forefront of international efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis", noting that Rabat "played a decisive role in the conclusion of the Skhirat agreements, which are, to date, the only political framework - supported by the Security Council and accepted by all Libyan parties - for the resolution of the crisis in this brotherly Maghreb country".



"The Kingdom of Morocco understands neither the criteria nor the motivations behind the choice of countries participating in this meeting," the same source adds, noting that "the host country of this conference, which is far from the region and the complexities of the Libyan crisis, cannot transform it into an instrument for the promotion of its national interests".



"The Kingdom of Morocco, for its part, will continue its commitment alongside the Libyan brothers and the countries sincerely interested and concerned, in order to contribute to a solution to the Libyan crisis," the statement concludes.

MAP 18 January 2020