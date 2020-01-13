Morocco-Jordan Investment Forum Kicks off in Amman

The Morocco-Jordan Investment Forum opened Monday in Amman, with the participation of businessmen and representatives of banks from the two countries.



Organized by the Association of Jordanian Businessmen in cooperation with the Jordanian Association of Banks, Morocco’s Employers Association (CGEM) and the Professional Group of Moroccan Banks (GPBM), this meeting is aimed at consolidating economic and trade relations between the two countries.



The forum also intends to discuss issues of common interest to the private sector in the two countries, investment opportunities and the means to build investment partnerships.



The meeting is also an opportunity for Moroccan and Jordanian businessmen to learn about the investment opportunities and incentives offered to foreign investors in the two countries.

Several topics will be discussed on this occasion, particularly those related to the sectors of transport, logistics, tourism, agriculture, food industries, banking, financial services, digital economy, renewable energies, health and pharmaceutical industries.

MAP 13 January 2020