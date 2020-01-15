Morocco, Mauritania Sign MoU on Territorial, Regional and Local Administration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed Monday in Nouakchott between the Mauritanian Ministry of the Interior and Decentralization and its Moroccan counterpart in the area of territorial, regional and local administration.



Under this memorandum, signed by Wali director general of local authorities at the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, Khalid Safir, and director general of territorial authorities at the Mauritanian ministry of interior and decentralization Abdi Ould Horma, the two parties undertake to strengthen bilateral cooperation through defining the administrative, institutional and legislative structures at the territorial, regional and local administration of each of the two countries.



The agreement, signed on the sidelines of a symposium organized by the Moroccan embassy in Nouakchott under the theme "Governance of regions in Mauritania and Morocco", in the presence of the Mauritanian Minister of the Interior and Decentralization, Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, also intends to highlight the successful experiences of local authorities in the two countries, particularly in the areas of local management, decentralization, capacity building and the establishment of relationships between institutions by promoting regular conferences and workshops to discuss issues of common interest and exchange information and experiences.



The two parties also undertake to develop institutional and legal frameworks aimed at promoting trade, industrial and tourist activities as well as investments in the regions, as well as encouraging and rehabilitating initiatives intended to establish twinning agreements between local, regional and administrative communities.



The two parties, which will undertake to coordinate positions at the local, regional and international organizations, have agreed to set up a Committee to monitor the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.



The two-day symposium is attended by several officials from the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, experts, university professors and regional officials from Morocco and Mauritania, including President of the regional council of Guelmim-Oued Noun, Mbarka Bouaida.



MAP 14 January 2020