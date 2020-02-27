Morocco, Mexico Eager to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Speaker of the House of Advisors, Hakim Benchamach, and speaker of the Mexican Senate, Monica Fernandez Balboa, affirmed on Tuesday in Mexico City the determination of their countries to consolidate cooperation relations, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.



During a meeting at the Mexican Senate, the two parties agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the near future to develop and institutionalize bilateral parliamentary cooperation and promote greater coordination between the two legislative institutions.



The two officials also decided to launch a process of political and parliamentary dialogue capable of seizing the enormous opportunities and potential available in the two countries in order to develop projects and action programs to build a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and promotion of common interests.



Speaking on this occasion, the speaker of the House of Advisors praised the convergence of views between Morocco and Mexico on various issues relating to bilateral cooperation, noting that the two countries share the same values, aspirations and face the same challenges despite the geographical distance.



At the level of multilateral cooperation, the Moroccan official recalled the recent signing of the declaration establishing the African, Latin American and Caribbean Parliamentary Forum (AfroLat), to serve as an independent inter-regional network of national parliaments in the African and Latin American regions, as well as a space for interactive and constructive dialogue and a platform for convergence for parliamentary action that would foster regional integration and strengthen South-South cooperation.



For her part, Fernandez Balboa commended the signing of the declaration, affirming the Mexican Parliament's support for this initiative aimed at providing a platform for consolidating ties between Africa and Latin America and promoting joint South-South cooperation programs to facilitate integration in various fields.



Speaker of the House of Advisors, on a visit to Mexico on 24-28 February to take part in the meeting of the Forum of the Presidents of the Legislative Powers of Central America and the Caribbean Basin (FOPREL), will hold talks with several Mexican officials and speakers of parliaments that are members of this regional grouping.

MAP 26 February 2020