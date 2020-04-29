Morocco, Pioneer Country in Fighting Coronavirus Thanks to Insightful Vision of HM the King, Ambassador

Thanks to the insightful vision of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco was a pioneer in the fight against the coronavirus by adopting a proactive approach, said Moroccan ambassador in Serbia Mohamed Amine Belhaj.

"Thanks to the insightful vision of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco was a pioneer in the fight against the coronavirus and from the onset of the epidemic, the Kingdom has taken a series of preventive and proactive measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus," Belhaj said in an interview with Serbian magazine "Cord" on the measures taken by Morocco to stem the epidemic.

In this interview published as part of a special issue on strategies to combat the epidemic in several countries, the diplomat stressed that the strategy adopted by the Kingdom is multidimensional and includes various and far-reaching measures to stem the spread of coronavirus and counter its socio-economic impact.

He added that since the appearance of the first cases, it was decided to close the maritime borders, to suspend all flights and to declare on March 20 a state of health emergency, which was extended until May 20 adding that schools and universities were also closed and distance education was adopted, while vital departments continue to provide services to citizens.

Public, private and military hospitals, which have strengthened the capacity of their intensive care units from 1,600 to 3,000 beds, continue to receive the patients in the best possible conditions, thanks to an exemplary mobilization by civilian and military medical staff, he said.

MAP 28 avril 2020