Morocco Recognizes Bolivian Government, Joins International Efforts to Achieve Goals Set by the Call for General Election

Morocco recognises the constitutional government headed by the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez Chávez, and joins the efforts of the international community to contribute to the achievement of the objectives set out by the call for general election in the South American country.



"The Kingdom of Morocco, which is following with interest the political situation in Bolivia, recognizes the Constitutional Government of the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Ms. Jeanine Añez Chávez, and joins the efforts of the international community to contribute to the achievement of the objectives set by the call for general election in Bolivia," said a statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad.



"This process will enable Bolivia ensure stability and prosperity for the Bolivian people and will contribute to its regional and international influence," the source said, underlining the Kingdom's "strong willingness" to strengthen its bilateral relations with Bolivia "on the basis of the principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of each country".



The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its thanks to the Plurinational State of Bolivia for "its wise position on the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, thus affirming its commitment to helping the parties achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the United Nations".



"Morocco agrees with the Plurinational State of Bolivia to implement the mechanism related to bilateral consultations established in December 1999, the Convention on economic, scientific and technical cooperation of August 2000 as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation", the source said.



The Kingdom reaffirms "its willingness to set up a Joint Bolivia-Morocco Commission, in order to lay the foundations for an ambitious and multidimensional bilateral cooperation".



"Morocco reiterates its strong commitment to working with Bolivia to set up a new bilateral framework with a view to strengthening active and ambitious cooperation", the source added.

MAP 24 January 2020