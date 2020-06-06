Morocco To Represent Africa in UN Food Summit Advisory Committee

Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations, Ambassador Omar Hilale, as well as the Permanent Representative of Liberia, were appointed on Friday by the African Group to represent the continent in the High Level Advisory Committee of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, which will be organized next year by the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

This body will be responsible for generating political and operational momentum, in support of the preparatory process led by the Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Summit, Dr. Agnes Kalibata from Rwanda.

The Committee will be chaired by Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and will be made up of two representatives from each region, namely Morocco and Liberia for Africa; France and Italy for Western Europe; China and the United Arab Emirates for Asia Pacific; Hungary and Russia for Eastern Europe; as well as Argentina and Antigua and Barbuda for Latin America and the Caribbean.

This appointment reflects the expertise, commitment and progress of the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in matters related to job-generating agriculture, food security in the African continent, and sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

MAP 05 June 202