Morocco, Rwanda Decide to Set up Committee to Monitor Bilateral Cooperation Agreements

Morocco and Rwanda decided on Tuesday in Rabat to create a committee to monitor the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements.



The committee will speed up the implementation of these agreements, as well as explore new avenues for the development of bilateral cooperation, said Minister Delegate to the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Mohcine Jazouli, following talks with Rwandan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe.



Jazouli, who commended the excellent relations between Morocco and Rwanda, recalled that the two countries have signed thirty agreements, including 23 in the presence of the two heads of state on the occasion of the HM King Mohammed VI's visit to Rwanda in October 2016, noting that these agreements cover several sectors, including agro-industry, the pharmaceutical industry and the financial sector.



Jazouli welcomed Rwanda’s position in support of Morocco’s sovereignty and the search for a solution to the Sahara issue within the framework of the United Nations.



For his part, Nduhungirehe said the committee will ensure the close follow-up of issues relating to the agreements signed between Morocco and Rwanda.



The two countries have also decided to "strengthen their multilateral cooperation within the framework of the African Union and the United Nations," he pointed out.



"Rwanda is always ready to discuss with Morocco key issues, including those relating to peace and security in the region and on the African continent," he said.



MAP 14 January 2020