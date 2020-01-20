Morocco Takes Part in Second International Forum on Migration Statistics in Cairo

The 2nd International Forum on Migration Statistics (IFMS) kicked off Sunday in Cairo with the participation of officials and experts from 80 countries, including Morocco.



The Kingdom is represented at the two-day meeting by executives and officials from the ministries of the Interior, of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad and the High Commission for Planning.



The International Forum on Migration Statistics (IFMS) is a global platform devoted to improving data on migration in all its dimensions.



Organised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the IFMS offers space for dialogue for a broad range of actors, from national and regional authorities, NGOs, international agencies and the private sector.



The first meeting of the IFMS, took place in Paris, France, from 15 to 16 January 2018, and it included 240 speakers and over 350 participants from 90 countries, representing national statistical offices, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and academic institutions.



The second IFMS aims to mobilise expertise from a wide range of disciplines – such as statistics, economics, demography, sociology, geospatial science, and information technology – to improve the collection and analysis of migration data worldwide.



It will explore innovative ways to measure population mobility and to generate timely statistics, by bringing together a broad range of participants to share and to discuss new data initiatives and examples of success in the field of migration data.

MAP 20 January 2020