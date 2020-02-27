Morocco, Zimbabwe Discuss in Victoria Falls Means to Develop Cooperation in Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection Areas

Minister Delegate in Charge of Moroccans abroad, Nezha El Ouafi, held talks Tuesday in Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe) with Zimbabwean minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Paul V Mavima, chairman of the 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development.



Talks focused on the means to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and Zimbabwe in the areas of sustainable development and environmental protection.



El Ouafi highlighted, in this regard, in her capacity as rapporteur of the 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development which is held in Victoria Falls, the efforts made by Morocco to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals while taking into account the African dimension in its development policies.



She also called for the implementation of the Marrakech Declaration, adopted at the 5th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, including the creation of a support fund for African countries in the area of statistical systems.



For his part, the Zimbabwean minister welcomed the experience accumulated by Morocco in the area of sustainable development, noting that it is a pioneering experience in the African continent.



The two sides agreed to further explore the ways to strengthen relations of cooperation in the areas of sustainable development and environmental protection.



Talks also focused on the means to strengthen coordination to go ahead with the implementation of the roadmap endorsed by the Moroccan presidency of the 5th Forum for the implementation of the Marrakech Declaration.



The 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development opened Tuesday in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, with the participation of several countries.



The overall objective of the sixth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development is to conduct a regional follow-up and review of progress made, facilitate peer learning and advance transformative solutions and actions to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 goals.

MAP 26 February 2020