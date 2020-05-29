Mosques Will Reopen Following Decisions Taken By Relevant Authorities

Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Taoufik underlined, Thursday in Rabat, that mosques will reopen as soon as the relevant authorities have decided that the health situation is back to normal.

"We must reassure citizens that this measure is temporary and that prayers will resume in mosques as soon as the relevant authorities have decided that the health situation is back to normal," he said at a meeting of the committee of foreign affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs and Moroccans living abroad at the House of Representatives (lower house).

The minister noted, in this regard, that the return to places of worship will be decided by the competent administrative and health authorities and not by the department, adding that mosques will reopen normally once the decision is taken.

Regarding pilgrimage, the minister stressed that "we have no official notification from the Saudi ministry of Hajj regarding what will happen in the forthcoming days (...), however we had a correspondence from the Saudi minister, on March, who has asked to wait before concluding a contract."

Regarding Eid Al Adha, the minister said that "it is still early to talk about this ritual, because no one knows what will happen tomorrow".

The spread of fake news is a concern for the parties that manage religious affairs, as it is impossible to control everything that is broadcast by social media, he said, noting that the ministry remains open for all suggestions to deal with this issue.

As part of the precautionary measures undertaken by the ministry to fight against the spread of Covid-19, 52,000 mosques, nearly 1,500 Zaouia, over 5,000 mausoleums and 14,000 Koranic establishments and schools as well as Al Quaraouiyine University were closed, in addition to the ban of gatherings for literacy courses in 7,077 mosques and the suspension of the activities of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema and the Mohammed VI Foundation for the promotion of social works of religious clerks, he said.

The ministry has produced a series of programs broadcast on the Mohammed VI TV channel and the Mohammed VI radio of Holy Quran, he added.

MAP 28 mai 2020