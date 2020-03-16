Multiplication of Initiatives Regarding Libyan Crisis Scatters Efforts, FM

In a press briefing after his talks with chairman of the High Council of State of Libya Khaled Meshri, Bourita noted that Morocco considers that foreign interventions are not able to solve this problem, stressing that the Kingdom believes in the ability of Libyans to find a solution to this crisis.

Morocco has no agenda, initiative or solution for Libya, because the Kingdom is convinced that the approach to be taken for the Libyan crisis must be based on the adherence of the Libyans themselves through the institutions set up via the Skhirat political agreement, as a framework for finding a solution to the transitional situation which is supposed to lead to elections which will be decisive for the question of legitimacy in Libya, he added.

Morocco considers that a military solution to the crisis in Libya is not possible, he said, stressing that the Kingdom is ready to support any constructive action by Libyans based on dialogue, political solutions and giving priority to the interest of the Libyan people.

These talks were an opportunity for Morocco to reaffirm its unwavering position on this issue, as specified by HM King Mohammed VI, and which arose from the conviction that the first to suffer from what is happening in Libya are the Libyans themselves, he stressed, recalling that this meeting is part of the permanent communication with all the Libyan parties and falls within the framework of the position of principle by the Kingdom of Morocco with all Libyans, in favor of Libya's interest in the first place.

This situation has been going on for too long with disastrous repercussions on the Libyan people, deplored Bourita, stressing that the preservation of the national interest of Libya is of paramount importance.