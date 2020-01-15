National Commission on International Humanitarian Law and Kuwaiti Counterpart Sign MoU

The National Commission on International Humanitarian Law (CNDIH) and its Kuwaiti counterpart signed, on Tuesday in Rabat, a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two bodies and exchanging experiences regarding the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).



Speaking on this occasion, president of the CNDIH Farida El Khamlichi said that this agreement will help bring national legislation in line with international agreements and conduct studies and research to develop the provisions of the International Humanitarian Law and to strengthen its implementation.



The CNDIH has a significant experience in the conformity of national laws with international agreements, notably regarding serious violations of the International Humanitarian Law (armed conflicts, crimes against humanity, genocides) which are the subject matter of a bill presented to Parliament, she said, noting that Morocco has also experience in consultations, in particular with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in order to strengthen the IHL provisions.



For his part, Secretary General of the Standing National Committee for International Humanitarian Law in Kuwait Adel Abdallah Al-Issa said that the signing of this memorandum is an opportunity to strengthen partnership in the field of cooperation between the two countries regarding training and legal awareness.



"We have 4 draft bills that we are trying to discuss with our Moroccan counterparts, in particular with regard to legislative and educational convenience," said the Kuwaiti official.



"We also intend to integrate the concepts of humanitarian law in pre-university, university and post-university studies ... and we hope that after the signing of this agreement, cooperation will be fruitful between the two countries", he added.

MAP 14 January 2020