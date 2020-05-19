National Education: Next School Year to Start on 2 September.

The next school year will start on September 2 for the department of National Education, minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesman Saaid Amzazi said Monday in Rabat.

Speaking at the oral question session in the House of Representatives, the minister stressed that preparations for the new school year would begin in mid-June.

Since the examinations of the departments of vocational training, higher education and scientific research will be held in September, the academic year will start in October, the minister noted.

In addition, the month of September will be devoted to revision and tutoring, in order to strengthen pupils' knowledge and skills and enable them to continue their schooling in the best possible conditions, Amzazi added.

The minister reaffirmed that the 2019-2020 school year is still under way, in accordance with the "distance learning" process, in order to enable students, pupils and trainees to acquire knowledge and skills that will enable them to continue their education for next year in a normal way and avoid any school disruption.

MAP 18 mai 2020