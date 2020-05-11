National Education: Statements Attributed to Director of Curricula Regarding School Exams Are 'False'

The ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Department of National Education said on Sunday that "the statements attributed to the director of curricula and programs concerning school exams are false".

In a clarification, the ministry stated that "some have attributed false statements to the director of curricula in the national education department concerning the end-of-year school exams, especially since the information published is unfounded and has nothing to do with the press statement he made on national radio on 5 May".

The ministry noted that the recording of the declaration is always available and can be consulted, if necessary, reiterating that the plan that will be adopted for the management of the remainder of the current school year will be announced in due course through official channels.

MAP 10 mai 2020