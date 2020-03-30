National Market: Regular Supplies, Stable Prices

The interministerial Committee in charge of monitoring supply, prices and quality control operations, which met Monday in Rabat, said that supplies to the national market in various products has been normal and prices have been stable over the past week.

"On the basis of data provided by the relevant ministerial departments, the market is regularly supplied with various commodities," the Department of General Affairs and Governance under the Ministry of Economy, Finance and administrative reform said in a press release.

Prices remained stable except for legumes, it added, noting that the price of some vegetables dropped between 3 and 8% over the past week.

However, the committee noted increases in pulse prices ranging from 3% for chickpeas to 8% for dry beans.

Concerning these products, the government has taken measures to suspend customs duties as of April 1, 2020 on dry beans, beans, lentils, chickpeas and hard wheat as well as the extension of the suspension of import duties on soft wheat until June 15, 2020 instead of April 30, 2020, it said.

These measures will have a positive effect on the domestic prices of these products, particularly on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, in which demand for these products increases, the source added.

The Interministerial Committee will continue to hold regular meetings to monitor market supply and price trends while recalling that the necessary measures will be taken to sanction all forms of fraud or price speculation.