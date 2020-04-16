National Markets: Normal Supply, Stable Prices (Interministerial Commission)

The interministerial commission in charge of monitoring supply, prices and price and quality control operations, convened on Thursday in Rabat, said that during this week, the supply situation in the markets is normal and prices of most products are stable.

"As part of the regular monitoring of supply, prices and price and quality control operations, the commission enquired on Thursday 16 April 2020, about the supply situation which is characterized by availability and stability ," the department of General Affairs and Governance under the ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform said in a statement, adding that "the situation of supplying the markets is normal for all basic necessities, whether food, hygiene or energy products".

The said commission noted that prices for the majority of commodities are stable, noting that fruit and vegetable prices continued their downward trend this week compared to the previous week.

"Thus prices have fallen by 5% for tomatoes, green onions (-5.5%), dry onions (-5%), potatoes (-3%), carrots (-4%) and live chicken (-3%)," said the same source, reporting stable prices for red meats, as well as for pulses.

The inter-ministerial commission will continue to hold regular meetings to monitor the evolution of the market situation, the level of supply and prices and the results of the interventions of the control commissions to deal with any type of fraud, monopolization, speculation or price manipulation.

MAP 16 avril 2020