National Museums Foundation, Ministry of Culture Strengthen Cooperation

A meeting was held Wednesday in Rabat between the National Museums Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, which focused in particular on the means to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to a press release from the National Museums Foundation, the meeting took place between a delegation led by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Othman El Ferdaous, and the president of the National Museums Foundation, Mehdi Qotbi.

During this meeting, the first of its kind between the two institutions, the two parties discussed the main actions to undertake in order to identify the projects on which they can collaborate by promoting the development and democratization of art and culture in Morocco, the source added.

Discussions also focused on supporting the ministry in the digitization of heritage, said the press release, adding that the two institutions seek to bring culture within the reach of every Moroccan.

The National Museums Foundation will open two museums after restoration works next autumn, namely the music museum in Meknes and the heritage museum in Tetouan, the source pointed out.

MAP 03 June 2020